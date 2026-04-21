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Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) Stock Price Up 15.7% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mercurity Fintech logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • 15.7% intraday gain — Mercurity Fintech shares rose to a high of $5.79 and last traded at $5.57 (prior close $4.8150) on about 164,228 shares, roughly 55% below its average daily volume.
  • The stock's 50-day moving average is $4.76 versus a 200-day moving average of $7.85, indicating the shares remain well below their longer-term trend.
  • Institutional buying has increased recently (new positions from AllianceBernstein and Mirae, and stake increases from JPMorgan and Bank of America), with institutions now owning about 30.82% of the company.
  • Interested in Mercurity Fintech? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 15.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 164,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 368,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.8150.

Mercurity Fintech Trading Up 15.7%

The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercurity Fintech

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 280.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,919 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,829 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company's stock.

About Mercurity Fintech

(Get Free Report)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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