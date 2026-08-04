Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect Mereo BioPharma Group to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Up 3.3%

MREO traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.33. The company's stock had a trading volume of 142,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,323,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.35. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $52.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MREO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mereo BioPharma Group has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Mereo BioPharma Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 122,595 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset‐centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo's pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

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