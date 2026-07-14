Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.80.

MMSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point set a $107.00 price target on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Merit Medical Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $59.74 and a 12 month high of $94.75.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $381.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $125,240. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total transaction of $313,050.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $488,921.49. This represents a 39.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

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