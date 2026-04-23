Merit Medical Systems (MMSI) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $409.3950 million for the quarter. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 8.48%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merit Medical Systems to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Merit Medical Systems Stock Up 2.7%

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $100.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, February 6th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Merit Medical Systems

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 7.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 16.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $76,039,000 after purchasing an additional 103,878 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 745.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 24.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company's stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

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