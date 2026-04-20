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Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Barrington Research

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Merit Medical Systems logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Barrington Research lowered its price target on Merit Medical to $107 (from $109) but kept an "outperform" rating, implying about a 50.85% upside from current levels.
  • Merit beat Q results with $1.04 EPS vs. $0.96 expected and revenue of $393.9M (+10.9% y/y), set FY2026 guidance of $4.01–$4.15 EPS, and trades around $70.93 with a consensus analyst target of $98.63 (Moderate Buy).
  • Interested in Merit Medical Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Barrington Research's price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $98.63.

Get Our Latest Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. Merit Medical Systems has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $100.19. The company's fifty day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 469 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company's product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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