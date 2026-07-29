Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Announces Earnings Results

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($0.95), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $60.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.

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Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $7.80 on Wednesday, reaching $585.61. The stock had a trading volume of 18,271,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,635,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $603.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $624.67. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $520.26 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total value of $303,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,443 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,092,483.25. The trade was a 12.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.85, for a total transaction of $540,576.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 7,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,602,972.95. This represents a 10.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,859 shares of company stock valued at $23,087,979. 13.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $59,963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,558,637 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $26,112,735,000 after buying an additional 310,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,553,102 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $24,788,429,000 after acquiring an additional 823,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,713,823 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $16,974,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,153,754 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $12,597,374,000 after purchasing an additional 142,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect Meta to exceed consensus estimates, citing healthy advertising demand, rising impressions, user engagement and improving AI-powered ad targeting. Bank of America forecasts $60.6 billion in revenue and $7.50 in earnings per share, above consensus estimates of $60.2 billion and $7.18. Meta expected to beat Q2 estimates as AI investments meet investor scrutiny

Analysts expect Meta to exceed consensus estimates, citing healthy advertising demand, rising impressions, user engagement and improving AI-powered ad targeting. Bank of America forecasts $60.6 billion in revenue and $7.50 in earnings per share, above consensus estimates of $60.2 billion and $7.18. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s partnership with BlackRock to develop a roughly $14 billion, one-gigawatt El Paso data center could reduce the immediate burden of its AI capital expenditures by bringing in outside financing. Meta is expected to retain operating access while holding a minority stake in the project. Meta, BlackRock partner on $14 billion El Paso data center

Meta’s partnership with BlackRock to develop a roughly $14 billion, one-gigawatt El Paso data center could reduce the immediate burden of its AI capital expenditures by bringing in outside financing. Meta is expected to retain operating access while holding a minority stake in the project. Positive Sentiment: Potentially significant new revenue could come from early discussions to lease approximately $10 billion of AI computing capacity to Anthropic, offering a possible way to monetize Meta’s infrastructure investments beyond advertising. Meta in early talks to lease AI compute to Anthropic

Potentially significant new revenue could come from early discussions to lease approximately $10 billion of AI computing capacity to Anthropic, offering a possible way to monetize Meta’s infrastructure investments beyond advertising. Neutral Sentiment: Traders are pricing a sizable post-earnings move, making the results, forward guidance and capital-expenditure outlook more important than the quarterly beat alone. Investors are particularly focused on whether Meta can show direct AI monetization and continued strength in its core advertising business. Expected Meta post-earnings move

Traders are pricing a sizable post-earnings move, making the results, forward guidance and capital-expenditure outlook more important than the quarterly beat alone. Investors are particularly focused on whether Meta can show direct AI monetization and continued strength in its core advertising business. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Erste Group raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $35.13 from $34.92, while Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $800 price target.

Analyst sentiment remains favorable: Erste Group raised its fiscal 2027 EPS estimate to $35.13 from $34.92, while Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $800 price target. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned that Meta’s AI spending may continue rising toward $125 billion–$145 billion annually, pressuring margins and free cash flow without a clearly established AI revenue stream. Meta AI spending concerns

Investors remain concerned that Meta’s AI spending may continue rising toward $125 billion–$145 billion annually, pressuring margins and free cash flow without a clearly established AI revenue stream. Negative Sentiment: Broader risk-off trading, higher oil prices, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and renewed concerns about cheaper AI models are weighing on large technology stocks, including META.

Broader risk-off trading, higher oil prices, uncertainty about the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and renewed concerns about cheaper AI models are weighing on large technology stocks, including META. Negative Sentiment: Zuckerberg’s support for open AI models and opposition to restricting Chinese systems may encourage innovation, but it could create geopolitical and regulatory friction with Washington. Meta also faces ongoing social-media litigation and reported insider selling under a pre-arranged trading plan.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on META. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $805.00 to $780.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $835.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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