Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Director Sells $280,780.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) Director Robert Kimmitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.56, for a total transaction of $280,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,652,671.08. This trade represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of META traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $588.77. 14,792,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,995,814. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $600.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $520.26 and a twelve month high of $796.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The social networking company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $60.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 29.83%.The business's revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $725.00 price target (down from $825.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $835.00 to $810.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $890.00 to $730.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $785.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta launched Muse Code , a terminal-based AI coding agent designed to help developers handle complex tasks across large code bases. The beta release, alongside an update to the Muse Spark model family, puts Meta in direct competition with Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex. Meta says the product will be priced below some competing services, potentially supporting adoption and creating a new AI monetization channel. Meta to take on Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's Codex with new coding agent

Meta launched , a terminal-based AI coding agent designed to help developers handle complex tasks across large code bases. The beta release, alongside an update to the Muse Spark model family, puts Meta in direct competition with Anthropic’s Claude Code and OpenAI’s Codex. Meta says the product will be priced below some competing services, potentially supporting adoption and creating a new AI monetization channel. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s AI push is gaining additional support from analysts. Phillip Securities upgraded META to “strong buy,” reinforcing the view that the company’s large AI investment could strengthen engagement, advertising performance and future software revenue.

Meta’s AI push is gaining additional support from analysts. Phillip Securities upgraded to “strong buy,” reinforcing the view that the company’s large AI investment could strengthen engagement, advertising performance and future software revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Meta employees are expected to meet with Trump administration advisers, along with representatives from other major AI companies, to discuss voluntary safety testing for advanced models. The meeting could improve regulatory cooperation, although it also highlights growing concerns about rogue AI agents. Meta, Anthropic, Google, OpenAI to meet with Trump White House amid rogue AI agent fallout

Meta employees are expected to meet with Trump administration advisers, along with representatives from other major AI companies, to discuss voluntary safety testing for advanced models. The meeting could improve regulatory cooperation, although it also highlights growing concerns about rogue AI agents. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure is increasing in India. Meta apologized for restricting a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for operational errors involving child sexual abuse material. The incidents could increase scrutiny, compliance costs and legal risk, including potential challenges to Meta’s safe-harbor protections. Meta apologises to India for restricting PM Modi's post

Regulatory pressure is increasing in India. Meta apologized for restricting a post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for operational errors involving child sexual abuse material. The incidents could increase scrutiny, compliance costs and legal risk, including potential challenges to Meta’s safe-harbor protections. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about the cost of Meta’s AI infrastructure buildout. Meta and other technology giants have committed roughly $1.09 trillion in future lease payments, largely for data centers, raising questions about capital intensity, free cash flow and the timing of returns. AI data-centre race builds $1 trillion lease burden for Big Tech

Investors remain concerned about the cost of Meta’s AI infrastructure buildout. Meta and other technology giants have committed roughly $1.09 trillion in future lease payments, largely for data centers, raising questions about capital intensity, free cash flow and the timing of returns. Negative Sentiment: Meta’s latest quarterly results showed strong 28% revenue growth, but earnings per share missed estimates by $1.01 and next-quarter revenue guidance reportedly trailed expectations. Margin pressure from AI spending remains the main overhang on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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