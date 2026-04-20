Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Down 2.6% Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) shares were down 2.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $668.00 and last traded at $670.91. Approximately 12,378,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 15,856,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $688.55.

Specifically, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total transaction of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,949. The trade was a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 1,887 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total transaction of $1,187,960.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,565,061.30. The trade was a 43.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total transaction of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $820.00 to $805.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $900.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $836.30.

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Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta’s expanding AI infrastructure partnerships (notably the Broadcom tie-up) are being framed as a strategic move to reduce Nvidia dependence and lower long‑term AI costs — supports longer-term margin and execution thesis. The Meta-Broadcom AI Chip Deal

Meta’s expanding AI infrastructure partnerships (notably the Broadcom tie-up) are being framed as a strategic move to reduce Nvidia dependence and lower long‑term AI costs — supports longer-term margin and execution thesis. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain generally constructive: Barclays reaffirmed a Buy and flagged record app download momentum (boosts growth narrative), and other outlets highlight META as a top momentum/long‑term idea. Those views support investor conviction despite near‑term noise. Barclays Reaffirmation & App Downloads

Analysts remain generally constructive: Barclays reaffirmed a Buy and flagged record app download momentum (boosts growth narrative), and other outlets highlight META as a top momentum/long‑term idea. Those views support investor conviction despite near‑term noise. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor/AI supplier momentum (mentions of TSMC and increased hyperscaler chip activity) implies rising capital spending tailwinds for Meta’s custom-chip roadmap and partnerships. This supports longer‑term AI capacity plans. TSMC & Supplier Demand

Broader semiconductor/AI supplier momentum (mentions of TSMC and increased hyperscaler chip activity) implies rising capital spending tailwinds for Meta’s custom-chip roadmap and partnerships. This supports longer‑term AI capacity plans. Neutral Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target from $885 to $820 but kept a Buy rating — a modest downgrade of upside expectations that signals confidence in the story while acknowledging valuation/margin questions. That nuance tempers bullishness rather than flipping it. BofA Price Target Trim

Bank of America trimmed its price target from $885 to $820 but kept a Buy rating — a modest downgrade of upside expectations that signals confidence in the story while acknowledging valuation/margin questions. That nuance tempers bullishness rather than flipping it. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple retail/market pieces debate buying before earnings and highlight momentum scores — these generate interest but are not new fundamental catalysts. Should You Buy Before Earnings?

Multiple retail/market pieces debate buying before earnings and highlight momentum scores — these generate interest but are not new fundamental catalysts. Negative Sentiment: Meta is preparing layoffs (reports cite a May 20 start and ~10% job cuts) as it pushes to control rising AI infrastructure costs; layoffs create execution risk, restructuring charges and near‑term uncertainty. Meta Prepares for May 20 Layoffs

Meta is preparing layoffs (reports cite a May 20 start and ~10% job cuts) as it pushes to control rising AI infrastructure costs; layoffs create execution risk, restructuring charges and near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: a Meta director sold roughly $386,860 of stock — an isolated sale but often interpreted by markets as a slight negative signal on near‑term insider conviction. Director Stock Sale

Insider selling: a Meta director sold roughly $386,860 of stock — an isolated sale but often interpreted by markets as a slight negative signal on near‑term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk: reports that Apple is testing AI smart‑glasses designs underscore durable hardware competition in mixed reality — could pressure product margins and timing for Meta’s Reality Labs. Apple Smart Glasses Competition

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $627.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $650.79. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.16 by $0.72. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.02 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $26,000. RHL Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Niles Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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