Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $585.61, but opened at $526.00. Meta Platforms shares last traded at $532.8960, with a volume of 10,145,779 shares.

The social networking company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.19 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $60.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $60.22 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 36.93% and a net margin of 32.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share.

Get Meta Platforms alerts: Sign Up

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Meta Platforms's payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Key Headlines Impacting Meta Platforms

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 28% year over year to $60.8 billion, exceeding the $60.2 billion consensus estimate. Advertising revenue, impressions and average price per ad also showed solid growth, while AI-powered personalization helped drive double-digit increases in Instagram usage. Meta Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 28% year over year to $60.8 billion, exceeding the $60.2 billion consensus estimate. Advertising revenue, impressions and average price per ad also showed solid growth, while AI-powered personalization helped drive double-digit increases in Instagram usage. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts maintained bullish ratings following the selloff. Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $800 target, while Rosenblatt, KeyCorp, Bank of America and Monness Crespi & Hardt retained Buy or Overweight ratings despite reducing their targets. Analyst Price Target Updates

Several analysts maintained bullish ratings following the selloff. Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating with an $800 target, while Rosenblatt, KeyCorp, Bank of America and Monness Crespi & Hardt retained Buy or Overweight ratings despite reducing their targets. Positive Sentiment: Meta’s partnership with BlackRock to develop a $14 billion, one-gigawatt Texas data-center campus could shift part of its AI infrastructure burden to outside capital while preserving access to computing capacity. Meta is also exploring leasing excess compute to other AI companies, creating a potential new revenue stream. Meta and BlackRock Form AI Data Center Venture

Meta’s partnership with BlackRock to develop a $14 billion, one-gigawatt Texas data-center campus could shift part of its AI infrastructure burden to outside capital while preserving access to computing capacity. Meta is also exploring leasing excess compute to other AI companies, creating a potential new revenue stream. Neutral Sentiment: Management is positioning AI agents, enterprise services and smart glasses as future monetization opportunities, but investors are seeking clearer evidence that these initiatives will generate returns.

Management is positioning AI agents, enterprise services and smart glasses as future monetization opportunities, but investors are seeking clearer evidence that these initiatives will generate returns. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $6.18 per share, well below the roughly $7.19 consensus and down from $7.14 a year earlier. Legal charges of about $2.4 billion and severance costs of approximately $1.2 billion contributed to the miss, although analysts argue underlying margins remained relatively strong. Meta Misses Profit Expectations

Adjusted earnings were $6.18 per share, well below the roughly $7.19 consensus and down from $7.14 a year earlier. Legal charges of about $2.4 billion and severance costs of approximately $1.2 billion contributed to the miss, although analysts argue underlying margins remained relatively strong. Negative Sentiment: Meta plans to spend roughly $130 billion to $145 billion on AI and infrastructure this year. Capital expenditures consumed nearly all of its $31.9 billion in quarterly operating cash flow, causing free cash flow to plunge and intensifying concerns about margin pressure and uncertain AI returns. Meta’s AI Spending and Compute Strategy

Meta plans to spend roughly $130 billion to $145 billion on AI and infrastructure this year. Capital expenditures consumed nearly all of its $31.9 billion in quarterly operating cash flow, causing free cash flow to plunge and intensifying concerns about margin pressure and uncertain AI returns. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $61 billion to $64 billion was below the $63.2 billion consensus midpoint expectations, adding to the market’s concern that spending is rising faster than near-term monetization. Reality Labs also reported a loss exceeding $4.6 billion, while India summoned Meta executives over a briefly restricted post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, adding a regulatory headline risk.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $805.00 to $780.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $725.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $806.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 837 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.85, for a total value of $508,770.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 6,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,823,376.50. The trade was a 11.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.75, for a total transaction of $303,875.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,483.25. This trade represents a 12.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,325 shares of company stock valued at $23,979,087. 13.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 76,587.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 105,292,277 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $69,502,379,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,152,075,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,995,630 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $132,015,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269,279 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 488.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,466,595 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $3,608,445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,537,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,841,345 shares of the social networking company's stock valued at $59,963,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.59 and a 200-day moving average of $624.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Meta Platforms, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Meta Platforms wasn't on the list.

While Meta Platforms currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here