Metallus (NYSE:MTUS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Metallus Inc. (NYSE:MTUS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.84 and last traded at $21.7780, with a volume of 385734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $330.85 million. Metallus had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.24%.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTUS. Zacks Research raised shares of Metallus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Metallus from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metallus

Institutional Trading of Metallus

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Metallus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Metallus during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Metallus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,887,000. Bastion Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the first quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Metallus in the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. 77.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metallus Stock Up 4.3%

The stock's 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.18 million, a PE ratio of 306.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Metallus Company Profile

Metallus, Inc NYSE: MTUS is an industrial metals recycling and distribution company that acquires, processes and markets a wide array of ferrous and non-ferrous materials. Its product portfolio includes stainless steel, nickel alloys, aluminum and other specialty metals sourced from manufacturing scrap, obsolete products and post-consumer waste streams. Metallus provides services such as shredding, sorting, melting and baling, enabling its customers to optimize metal recovery and streamline supply chains.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the company operates processing facilities and distribution centers across the United States, facilitating efficient logistics and regional collection of metal grades.

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