Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sidoti reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Methode Electronics from $8.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Methode Electronics presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEI

Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $494.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.37. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $20.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.19). Methode Electronics had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The firm had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.46 million. On average, analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $370,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 632,346 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 214,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 465,973 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 217,764 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc is a Chicago-based global manufacturer of custom-engineered electronic and electromechanical components and assemblies. Founded in 1946, Methode specializes in providing solutions that integrate electrical connectors, sensors, switches, human-machine interface devices and power distribution modules. The company's product portfolio addresses complex application requirements across a broad range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, healthcare and data/telecommunications.

In its automotive segment, Methode develops advanced connector systems, circuit protection devices and thermal management solutions for internal combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles.

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