MetLife (NYSE:MET) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

MetLife (NYSE:MET - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.13, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $19.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.67 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 22.60%. MetLife's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

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MetLife Trading Up 0.3%

MetLife stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $96.45. 4,686,212 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,968,851. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.54. MetLife has a twelve month low of $67.33 and a twelve month high of $97.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.78.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. MetLife's dividend payout ratio is 45.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $404,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $222,000. 71 West Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about MetLife

Here are the key news stories impacting MetLife this week:

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MET. Bank of America cut their target price on MetLife from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MetLife from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MetLife

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

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