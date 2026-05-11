Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Plans $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4075 per share on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

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Metro Price Performance

Shares of TSE MRU opened at C$89.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$93.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$88.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$109.20.

Metro (TSE:MRU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.11 billion during the quarter. Metro had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Metro will post 4.8188614 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MRU shares. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Metro from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Metro from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a C$103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Metro from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Metro from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Metro from C$118.00 to C$113.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$103.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Metro

Metro Company Profile

Metro is one of the largest grocery retailers in Canada. With its 2018 acquisition of Jean Coutu, it also boasts a meaningful drugstore footprint. Noteworthy grocery banners include Metro, Metro Plus, Super C, and Food Basics, while its pharmacies primarily operate under the Jean Coutu and Brunet trademarks. It utilizes an array of business models, but it most frequently acts as either a retailer, operating individual stores, or a franchiser, licensing its trademarks and supplying merchandise to franchisees.

Further Reading

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