Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.84 EPS

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.84), Zacks reports. Metro had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 4.44%.

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Metro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.54. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,824. Metro has a twelve month low of $66.09 and a twelve month high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRAF. TD Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTRAF

About Metro

Metro AG, trading in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt under the symbol MTRAF, is a leading international wholesale company focused on supplying the foodservice and hospitality sectors. Through its METRO Cash & Carry division, the company operates self-service wholesale outlets that offer a broad assortment of food products, fresh perishables, non-food items and hotel and restaurant equipment. Metro’s business model caters exclusively to professional customers—hotels, restaurants, caterers and independent retailers—enabling them to purchase in bulk at competitive prices.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany, Metro has grown its footprint across Europe and Asia, serving customers in more than 30 countries.

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