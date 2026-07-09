Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.27 per share and revenue of $93.3940 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.73. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $88.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million.

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Metropolitan Bank Price Performance

NYSE MCB opened at $95.94 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.96.

Metropolitan Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Metropolitan Bank's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Metropolitan Bank's dividend payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MCB

Insider Transactions at Metropolitan Bank

In related news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,807 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total value of $181,458.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,229,524.84. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Robert C. Patent sold 10,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $964,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 86,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,095.85. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,897 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,352. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Metropolitan Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 69,851 shares of the company's stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank NYSE: MCB, through its principal subsidiary Metropolitan Commercial Bank, operates as a New York–based regional financial institution providing a range of commercial and consumer banking services. The company offers deposit products including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as business and personal certificates of deposit. On the lending side, Metropolitan Bank extends commercial real estate financing, equipment loans, working capital lines of credit and consumer installment loans tailored to the needs of small- and medium-sized enterprises and individual customers.

In addition to traditional deposit and lending services, Metropolitan Bank provides specialized treasury and cash-management solutions, foreign exchange services and letters of credit for both domestic businesses and multinational clients.

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