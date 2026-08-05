Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) CFO Shawn Vadala Sells 2,240 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Vadala sold 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,432.00, for a total transaction of $3,207,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,989,128. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.5%

Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $6.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,443.70. The stock had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,534. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,250.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,273.92. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,023.05 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.78 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,212.14%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,461.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here