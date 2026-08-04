Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Given New $1,450.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price indicates a potential upside of 0.22% from the company's current price.

MTD has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,461.27.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,446.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,244.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,274.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1 year low of $1,023.05 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,212.14% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 47.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,372,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $173,165,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,594.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,183,000. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Mettler-Toledo International

Here are the key news stories impacting Mettler-Toledo International this week:

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here