Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells $342,513.60 in Stock

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) insider Gerry Keller sold 240 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,427.14, for a total transaction of $342,513.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $369,629.26. The trade was a 48.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get MTD alerts: Sign Up

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded up $6.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,443.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,250.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,273.92. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,023.05 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.78 by $0.68. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,212.14% and a net margin of 21.91%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 47.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $520,989,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $173,165,000 after acquiring an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 969,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,351,064,000 after acquiring an additional 109,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 60.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $261,429,000 after buying an additional 78,487 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $85,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MTD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,461.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Mettler-Toledo International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mettler-Toledo International wasn't on the list.

While Mettler-Toledo International currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here