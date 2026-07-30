Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 47.150-47.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 46.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 12.000-12.150 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $1,408.55.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded down $9.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,378.70. 203,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,023.05 and a 1-year high of $1,525.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,225.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,275.79.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 46.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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