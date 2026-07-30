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Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.66 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Mettler-Toledo International logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mettler-Toledo beat quarterly EPS expectations, reporting $11.46 per share versus the $10.80 consensus estimate. Revenue was $1.03 billion, in line with forecasts, and increased 4.5% year over year.
  • The company raised or reaffirmed its 2026 outlook at $47.15–$47.50 EPS and projected third-quarter 2026 EPS of $12.00–$12.15.
  • Analysts remain cautious, with a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $1,408.55 after several firms lowered targets. Institutional investors own approximately 95.07% of the stock.
  • Interested in Mettler-Toledo International? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.80 by $0.66, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 622.80% and a net margin of 21.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.09 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International updated its FY 2026 guidance to 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 12.000-12.150 EPS.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $9.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,378.70. The company had a trading volume of 203,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,613. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $1,231.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,275.04. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,023.05 and a one year high of $1,525.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $1,408.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

See Also

Earnings History for Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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