Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price suggests a potential upside of 12.79% from the stock's previous close.

MTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,445.00 to $1,194.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,475.00 to $1,275.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,445.36.

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Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,418.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,237.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,274.51. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,023.05 and a one year high of $1,525.17. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $10.80 by $0.66. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,212.14% and a net margin of 21.91%.The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.09 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 47.150-47.500 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.000-12.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 47.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mettler-Toledo International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 45.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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