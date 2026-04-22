MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.8125.

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MFA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on MFA Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 691,408 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,481 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,090 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $716,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. MFA Financial has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.54.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. MFA Financial had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $88.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.3%. MFA Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.63%.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial's investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

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