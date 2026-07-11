Go Pro
→ The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month (From Investors Alley) (Ad)tc pixel

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
MFS Multimarket Income Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Short interest in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) plunged 81.2% in June, falling to 43,791 shares from 233,487 shares two weeks earlier. That leaves only about 0.1% of shares sold short and a very low days-to-cover ratio of 0.1.
  • Institutional investors have been active in the stock, with several firms increasing or initiating positions, including Sit Investment Associates, CoreCap Advisors, and Allspring Global Investments. In total, institutional and hedge fund ownership stands at 18.97% of shares.
  • The closed-end fund’s shares were essentially flat at $4.41 in Friday trading, near the lower end of its 52-week range of $4.37 to $4.87. The fund also paid a monthly dividend of $0.0328, implying an annualized yield of 8.9%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of MFS Multimarket Income Trust.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,791 shares, a drop of 81.2% from the June 15th total of 233,487 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,497 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company's shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of MFS Multimarket Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 642,159 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 359,502 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3,190.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 49,778 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,558,000. Gerald Baker Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,450,887 shares of the closed-end fund's stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 106,882 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.41. The stock had a trading volume of 177,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,638. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $4.87. The firm's fifty day moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.0328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.9%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MFS Multimarket Income Trust NYSE: MMT is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income through investments in a diversified global portfolio of income-producing securities. Launched in 1987, the trust is managed by MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset manager with roots dating back to 1924. MFS Investment Management acts as the investment adviser and leverages its multi-asset research capabilities to build and monitor MMT’s portfolio on behalf of shareholders.

The trust’s principal investment activities encompass a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related instruments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MFS Multimarket Income Trust Right Now?

Before you consider MFS Multimarket Income Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MFS Multimarket Income Trust wasn't on the list.

While MFS Multimarket Income Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
The $15 Gold Fund That Pays Up to $1,152/Month
From Investors Alley (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
2 AI Stocks That Could Benefit as AI Moves Beyond the Data Center
By Thomas Hughes | July 5, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
Visa’s Open USD Push Puts Circle’s Stablecoin Moat Under Pressure
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 5, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Stock Market‘s Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody‘s Watching
The Stock Market's Best Kept Secret: 3 Sectors Nobody's Watching
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines