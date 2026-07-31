M&G (LON:MNG) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

M&G plc (LON:MNG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360.50 and last traded at GBX 359.40, with a volume of 5927652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 2,880 to GBX 2,950 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&G from GBX 315 to GBX 325 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 677.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M&G

M&G Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 333.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.23.

Insider Activity

In other M&G news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 3,150 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 per share, with a total value of £9,891. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About M&G

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world. We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally. With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers' changing needs.

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