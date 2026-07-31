Go Pro
→ Your $29.97 book is free today (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

M&G (LON:MNG) Sets New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
M&G logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • M&G shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as GBX 360.50 and closing around GBX 359.40, up 0.8%.
  • Analyst sentiment remains cautious, with three Buy ratings and four Hold ratings producing a consensus “Hold” recommendation.
  • Insider Elisabeth Stheeman purchased 3,150 shares at GBX 314 each, while M&G reports a £8.55 billion market capitalization and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.41.
  • Interested in M&G? Here are five stocks we like better.

M&G plc (LON:MNG - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360.50 and last traded at GBX 359.40, with a volume of 5927652 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 356.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MNG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 260 to GBX 285 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&G from GBX 2,880 to GBX 2,950 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 215 price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on M&G from GBX 315 to GBX 325 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 677.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on M&G

M&G Stock Up 0.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.41. The firm's fifty day moving average is GBX 333.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 312.23.

Insider Activity

In other M&G news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman bought 3,150 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 314 per share, with a total value of £9,891. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About M&G

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc is a leading savings and investments business, managing investments for both individuals and for large institutional investors, such as pension funds, around the world. We have a single corporate identity, M&G plc, and two customer-facing brands: Prudential and M&G Investments. Prudential offers savings and insurance for customers in the UK and Europe and for asset management in South Africa. M&G Investments manages assets for clients globally. With roots stretching back more than 170 years, we have a long history of finding innovative solutions for our customers' changing needs.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in M&G Right Now?

Before you consider M&G, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M&G wasn't on the list.

While M&G currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
White House Insider: “President Trump is Getting Backstabbed!”
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines