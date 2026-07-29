MGE Energy (MGEE) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect MGE Energy to post earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $165.62 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.06 million. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, analysts expect MGE Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MGE Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $88.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. MGE Energy's dividend payout ratio is 48.72%.

Institutional Trading of MGE Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MGE Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded MGE Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of MGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGE Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $78.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MGE Energy

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. Through its principal subsidiary, Madison Gas and Electric Company (MGE), the company provides regulated electric and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-central Wisconsin. MGE Energy's operations encompass the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as the purchase and distribution of natural gas, with an emphasis on reliable service and system resilience.

Since reorganizing as a holding company in 2001, MGE Energy has expanded its portfolio to include nonregulated subsidiaries involved in renewable energy development, energy services and infrastructure support.

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