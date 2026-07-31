MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at HSBC

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded MGM Resorts International from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.49.

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MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $45.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $51.59.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.42 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 6,675 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total transaction of $256,587.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,652 shares of the company's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,901 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 221.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company's stock.

More MGM Resorts International News

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MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a leading global hospitality and entertainment company that develops, owns and operates destination resorts, hotels and casinos. Its properties feature integrated gaming floors alongside luxury accommodations, fine dining and retail outlets, live entertainment venues and convention facilities. The company also offers loyalty programs, sports betting and digital gaming experiences to enhance guest engagement and drive repeat visitation.

The company traces its heritage to the opening of the original MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973.

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