MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

MGP Ingredients has a dividend payout ratio of 17.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

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MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.88. 205,983 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.74. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $31.75. The company has a market cap of $403.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 45.70%.The company had revenue of $124.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. MGP Ingredients's revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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