MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $106.8210 million for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $138.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.84 million. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. MGP Ingredients's revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.45. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $34.99.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. MGP Ingredients's dividend payout ratio is -9.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in MGP Ingredients by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $30.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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