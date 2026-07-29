MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.500-1.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$500.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $486.0 million.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MGPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGP Ingredients from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of MGPI opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $15.72 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $17.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 45.70%.The business had revenue of $124.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.16 million. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

In other news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $534,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,927,071.56. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MGP Ingredients

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,836 shares of the company's stock worth $34,939,000 after buying an additional 450,713 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,896,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,813 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 193,660 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 189,120 shares of the company's stock worth $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 144,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,222,672 shares of the company's stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company's stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

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