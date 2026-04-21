MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.97 and traded as low as $19.90. MGP Ingredients shares last traded at $19.95, with a volume of 186,905 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. Benchmark began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on MGP Ingredients from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MGPI

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $426.33 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $138.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.84 million. MGP Ingredients had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 19.82%.MGP Ingredients's revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. MGP Ingredients's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,437,836 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 450,713 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $5,998,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $5,348,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $4,896,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the third quarter valued at $4,702,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc NASDAQ: MGPI is a leading producer of distilled spirits and specialty ingredient solutions for the food, beverage and consumer products industries. Headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, the company operates two main facilities—its historic Atchison plant, founded in 1941 as Midwest Grain Products, and a modern distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. MGP Ingredients supplies an array of distillation products under its beverage and ingredient segments, serving brand owners, private-label producers and co-packers worldwide.

The beverage segment features a broad portfolio of premium spirits, including bourbon and rye whiskies, vodka, gin and neutral spirits.

Further Reading

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