Michael David Garrison Sells 1,100 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.48, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,922.56. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,235. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.56.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $183.64.

View Our Latest Report on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 49.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 225,967 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 74,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,074,750,000 after acquiring an additional 147,041 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,619.9% in the third quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 57,514 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 47.3% in the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 27,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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