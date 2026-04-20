Michael Dean Brown Sells 9,443 Shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) insider Michael Dean Brown sold 9,443 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $747,035.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 487,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,550,540.33. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 16th, Michael Dean Brown sold 1,109 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $87,755.17.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Michael Dean Brown sold 2,612 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $206,348.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Michael Dean Brown sold 8,910 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $704,068.20.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Michael Dean Brown sold 25,938 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $1,941,459.30.

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $4,949,645.80.

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Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.32. 930,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,389. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company's 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Travel + Leisure's revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure's previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Travel + Leisure's payout ratio is presently 70.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 181.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 791 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Travel + Leisure by 13,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TNL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $89.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $78.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.90.

View Our Latest Report on TNL

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co NYSE: TNL is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

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