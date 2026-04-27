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Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Short Interest Update

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Michelin logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Michelin experienced a 66.8% increase in short interest, rising to 85,421 shares as of April 15, with a short-interest ratio of just 0.3 days based on average daily volume.
  • Shares traded at $18.87 (up 0.7%) with recent volume below average and a 12‑month range of $14.82–$20.48; the company shows a quick ratio of 1.22 and debt/equity of 0.04, while analysts hold a consensus "Hold" rating (one Buy, seven Hold).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Michelin (OTCMKTS:MGDDY - Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 85,421 shares, an increase of 66.8% from the March 31st total of 51,208 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 330,714 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are sold short.

Michelin Trading Up 0.7%

MGDDY stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 8,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,421. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Michelin has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The company's fifty day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGDDY. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Michelin in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Michelin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Michelin from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Michelin in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Michelin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Research Report on Michelin

About Michelin

(Get Free Report)

Michelin OTCMKTS: MGDDY is a French multinational tire manufacturer founded in 1889 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France. Over more than a century the company has grown into one of the world’s leading tiremakers, serving passenger car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, agricultural, construction and aviation markets. Michelin has a global footprint with manufacturing facilities, research centers and commercial operations across multiple regions to supply OEMs, replacement markets and large commercial fleets.

The company’s core business is the design, manufacture and sale of tires and related products.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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