Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $1,550.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $1,197.66 and last traded at $1,188.1640, with a volume of 2781633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,133.99.

MU has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $974.80.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $748.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $495.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 2.15.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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