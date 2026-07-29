Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Down 9.9% on Insider Selling

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $737.88 and last traded at $739.00. 66,521,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 45,897,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $820.53.

Specifically, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total transaction of $28,995,876.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 313,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,299,838.94. The trade was a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 8,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $951.72, for a total transaction of $8,294,239.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 304,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $289,801,595.16. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 879 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $879,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 34,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,958,000. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Trending Headlines about Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish on Micron’s long-term outlook, citing AI infrastructure spending, high-bandwidth memory demand, long-term customer agreements and potentially stronger pricing power than in previous memory cycles. Some commentary suggests revenue could potentially triple again by 2030. Micron: AI Panic, But Memory Supercycle Isn't Over Yet

Analysts remain bullish on Micron’s long-term outlook, citing AI infrastructure spending, high-bandwidth memory demand, long-term customer agreements and potentially stronger pricing power than in previous memory cycles. Some commentary suggests revenue could potentially triple again by 2030. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s latest quarter provides substantial fundamental support: revenue rose 345.8% year over year to $41.46 billion, while EPS of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. The company also maintains a strong balance sheet and has guided to $30–$32 in fourth-quarter EPS. Micron Revenues Could Triple Again By 2030

Micron’s latest quarter provides substantial fundamental support: revenue rose 345.8% year over year to $41.46 billion, while EPS of $25.11 exceeded consensus by $3.72. The company also maintains a strong balance sheet and has guided to $30–$32 in fourth-quarter EPS. Positive Sentiment: Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could limit competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), supporting Micron’s domestic market position, pricing and margins. Chips and Clips: Memory Tariffs Rewire Tech Supply Chains

Potential U.S. tariffs or restrictions on Chinese memory chips could limit competition from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), supporting Micron’s domestic market position, pricing and margins. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street’s consensus view remains favorable, with multiple buy or overweight ratings and price targets well above recent trading levels, although the large gap between targets and the stock’s current technical trend highlights elevated volatility.

Wall Street’s consensus view remains favorable, with multiple buy or overweight ratings and price targets well above recent trading levels, although the large gap between targets and the stock’s current technical trend highlights elevated volatility. Negative Sentiment: SK hynix’s quarterly revenue missed lofty expectations despite explosive profit growth. The miss, combined with plans for roughly 50% higher capital spending, intensified concerns about slowing AI demand, oversupply and weaker memory pricing across the sector. Chip Stocks Selloff as SK hynix Earnings Disappoint

SK hynix’s quarterly revenue missed lofty expectations despite explosive profit growth. The miss, combined with plans for roughly 50% higher capital spending, intensified concerns about slowing AI demand, oversupply and weaker memory pricing across the sector. Negative Sentiment: CXMT’s surge following its Shanghai IPO raised fears that China could expand DRAM production and eventually pressure Micron’s market share, pricing power and margins. Why Micron Stock Dropped Again Today

CXMT’s surge following its Shanghai IPO raised fears that China could expand DRAM production and eventually pressure Micron’s market share, pricing power and margins. Negative Sentiment: Broader risk aversion is also weighing on MU as oil prices rise, geopolitical tensions increase and investors await the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. A break below key technical support has encouraged additional selling. Oil Surge and Nasdaq Decline Ahead of Fed Decision

Broader risk aversion is also weighing on MU as oil prices rise, geopolitical tensions increase and investors await the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. A break below key technical support has encouraged additional selling. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has added a modest cautionary signal: CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold approximately $37.3 million of shares, while Chief Accounting Officer Scott Allen sold 879 shares. These transactions may reflect routine diversification but attract attention during the selloff.

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.14. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $973.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $632.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,749,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,061,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,433,456,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,396,655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,679,771,000 after purchasing an additional 794,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,654,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,040,858,000 after purchasing an additional 194,550 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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