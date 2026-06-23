Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Gap Down - Should You Sell?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,211.38, but opened at $1,080.00. Micron Technology shares last traded at $1,095.9940, with a volume of 13,200,554 shares trading hands.

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More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised Micron’s price target to $1,500 from $950 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside as AI-related demand stays strong. Benzinga

Bank of America raised Micron’s price target to $1,500 from $950 and reiterated a rating, signaling confidence in further upside as AI-related demand stays strong. Positive Sentiment: Micron announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply commitments, AI infrastructure design collaboration, enterprise use of Claude, and a strategic investment in Anthropic’s latest funding round. Reuters

Micron announced a strategic agreement with Anthropic that includes memory and storage supply commitments, AI infrastructure design collaboration, enterprise use of Claude, and a strategic investment in Anthropic’s latest funding round. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight tight memory supply, strong AI-driven HBM demand, and expectations for sharp revenue and earnings growth into Micron’s upcoming quarterly report. Yahoo Finance

Analysts and market commentary continue to highlight tight memory supply, strong AI-driven HBM demand, and expectations for sharp revenue and earnings growth into Micron’s upcoming quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent notes lifted Micron’s valuation outlook, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings and suggesting Wall Street sees more room for the stock to run. Benzinga

Multiple recent notes lifted Micron’s valuation outlook, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of earnings and suggesting Wall Street sees more room for the stock to run. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is facing elevated volatility ahead of earnings, with options traders pricing in a large post-report move; that reflects uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental change. TipRanks

The stock is facing elevated volatility ahead of earnings, with options traders pricing in a large post-report move; that reflects uncertainty rather than a clear fundamental change. Neutral Sentiment: Micron is also being carried by broader AI and semiconductor enthusiasm, with many investors focused on whether earnings will confirm that the memory upcycle still has momentum. CNBC

Micron is also being carried by broader AI and semiconductor enthusiasm, with many investors focused on whether earnings will confirm that the memory upcycle still has momentum. Negative Sentiment: Micron was also pulled lower in premarket trade as investors rotated out of high-growth tech and worried that the stock’s rapid climb may have left little room for error ahead of earnings. Benzinga

Micron was also pulled lower in premarket trade as investors rotated out of high-growth tech and worried that the stock’s rapid climb may have left little room for error ahead of earnings. Negative Sentiment: Reports about the South Korea KOSPI selloff and weakness in peers like SK Hynix and Samsung added pressure to sentiment across the memory-chip group. Barron's

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Micron Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $840.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,008.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $763.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 37,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $960.38, for a total transaction of $35,955,666.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 387,064 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $371,728,524.32. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Bank increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% in the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 1,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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