Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 7.6% - Still a Buy?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report)'s stock price was up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $902.43 and last traded at $892.67. Approximately 36,328,959 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 46,011,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $829.50.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America reiterated its Buy rating and $1,550 price target , calling Micron’s recent weakness an “enhanced buying opportunity.” The bank said cloud and AI-infrastructure demand remains solid, while Micron’s memory pricing power is intact. Micron pullback seen as buying opportunity amid solid end-demand, says BofA

, calling Micron’s recent weakness an “enhanced buying opportunity.” The bank said cloud and AI-infrastructure demand remains solid, while Micron’s memory pricing power is intact. Positive Sentiment: A broad semiconductor rebound lifted Micron and other memory stocks as investors rotated back into volatile AI-linked shares. Strong results and upbeat guidance from Palantir, along with a risk-on move in the broader market and lower oil prices, improved sentiment toward technology stocks. Semiconductor ETFs Surge as the AI Trade Ramps Back Up

as investors rotated back into volatile AI-linked shares. Strong results and upbeat guidance from Palantir, along with a risk-on move in the broader market and lower oil prices, improved sentiment toward technology stocks. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s underlying results remain exceptionally strong. Its latest quarterly earnings exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue up sharply year over year, and management provided strong fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance. Investors continue to view AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory and other advanced products as a potential driver of sustained growth.

Its latest quarterly earnings exceeded analyst expectations, with revenue up sharply year over year, and management provided strong fiscal fourth-quarter EPS guidance. Investors continue to view AI-driven demand for high-bandwidth memory and other advanced products as a potential driver of sustained growth. Neutral Sentiment: Recent industry data indicates Micron is gaining memory-market share, supporting its competitive position. However, Chinese rival ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is reportedly considering a second Beijing plant, creating a longer-term competitive concern for standard DRAM products. Micron Gains Memory-Chip Share—But So Does Hot Chinese Rival

Recent industry data indicates Micron is gaining memory-market share, supporting its competitive position. However, Chinese rival ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) is reportedly considering a second Beijing plant, creating a longer-term competitive concern for standard DRAM products. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility remain important risks. The stock has experienced a substantial retreat from its late-June high, and investor Michael Burry reportedly increased a short position in Micron. In addition, CXMT’s potential capacity expansion could eventually pressure memory prices and margins, although the impact is expected to be years away. Michael Burry’s latest bet puts Micron’s AI boom on trial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Up 7.6%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $978.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $645.50. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The company had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 31,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $926.83, for a total value of $28,995,876.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 313,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $290,299,838.94. This represents a 9.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,179 shares of company stock worth $169,385,921. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,709,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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