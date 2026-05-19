Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 2.5% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $425.00 to $840.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $725.95 and last traded at $698.74. Approximately 61,118,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 42,594,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $681.54.

MU has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $518.47.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This trade represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $47,032,460. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup sharply raised its price target on Micron to $840 from $425 and kept a buy rating, while Mizuho also lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish Wall Street expectations for the stock. Article Title

Citigroup sharply raised its price target on Micron to $840 from $425 and kept a buy rating, while Mizuho also lifted its target to $800 with an outperform rating, reinforcing bullish Wall Street expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a major beneficiary of the AI memory boom, with comments that HBM shortages, pricing power, and strong profit outlooks could support further upside. Article Title

Multiple articles highlighted Micron as a major beneficiary of the AI memory boom, with comments that HBM shortages, pricing power, and strong profit outlooks could support further upside. Positive Sentiment: Micron is also being framed by investors as one of the key names in the memory and storage trade, with hedge-fund and portfolio-manager activity drawing attention to the stock’s AI-linked growth story. Article Title

Micron is also being framed by investors as one of the key names in the memory and storage trade, with hedge-fund and portfolio-manager activity drawing attention to the stock’s AI-linked growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Several reports discussed whether Micron is still attractive after its huge run, suggesting valuation is getting richer even as long-term demand expectations remain strong. Article Title

Several reports discussed whether Micron is still attractive after its huge run, suggesting valuation is getting richer even as long-term demand expectations remain strong. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been pressured recently by broader semiconductor weakness and concerns about memory-cycle volatility, China exposure, and potential demand risks tied to the AI trade. Article Title

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.2% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 6,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ariadne Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 2,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 86,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.5%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $484.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.96. The company has a market capitalization of $787.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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