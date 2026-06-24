Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 1.3% - What's Next?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $991.10 and last traded at $1,037.93. 59,682,522 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 44,979,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,051.77.

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Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Micron Technology from $520.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Micron Technology from $525.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,008.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 2.16. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $776.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.79.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after buying an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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