Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 6.6% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $719.00 and last traded at $724.66. 47,828,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 42,192,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $776.01.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Citigroup lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $510.00 to $425.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $495.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $472.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.17.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total value of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $24,578,000 after buying an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $418,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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