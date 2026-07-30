Microvision (MVIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Microvision to post earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Microvision had a negative net margin of 5,887.77% and a negative return on equity of 139.20%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million.

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Microvision Price Performance

Microvision stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. Microvision has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.54.

Shares of Microvision are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, August 3rd. The 1-15 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, August 2nd.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MVIS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microvision from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microvision currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Report on MVIS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microvision

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MVIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microvision during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Microvision by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 25,744 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Microvision in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvision in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microvision by 77.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,520 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc NASDAQ: MVIS is a technology company specializing in laser scanning and sensing solutions. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Redmond, Washington, MicroVision develops its proprietary PicoP® scanning technology, which integrates miniature lasers and microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) mirrors to create high-resolution projection displays and three-dimensional sensing systems. Over the years, the company has built a portfolio of patents and intellectual property focused on precision optics and laser-based signal processing.

At the core of MicroVision's offerings is its display platform, which enables compact, energy-efficient projection for augmented reality (AR) headsets, head-up displays (HUDs) in automotive environments, and consumer electronics applications such as pico projectors.

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