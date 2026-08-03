Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.0625.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price target for the company.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. 2026 Core AFFO Guidance

MAA forecast 2026 core AFFO of $7.38 to $7.62 per share, with the midpoint slightly above the FactSet consensus of $7.42. Improving lease trends and a steady development pipeline suggest operations may be stabilizing. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Q2 Core FFO and Revenue Report

Second-quarter revenue increased, while the company’s development pipeline and leasing commentary provide longer-term support for growth. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Piper Sandler Price Target Update

Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $143 to $140 and maintained a “neutral” rating. The revised target still implies moderate upside from the reference price, but the cut signals limited near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Q2 FFO and Same-Store NOI Report

Second-quarter core FFO was reported at $2.08 per share, below the $2.15 earned a year earlier. Reports also indicated that same-store NOI declined, reflecting pressure on apartment operating performance. Negative Sentiment: The combination of declining FFO, lower same-store NOI guidance and cautious analyst commentary is keeping pressure on MAA, despite management’s expectation that leasing conditions will improve. MAA Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $128.55 per share, for a total transaction of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 593.1% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company's stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.3%

MAA stock opened at $132.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $149.18.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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