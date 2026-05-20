Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.00.

MAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $128.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 0.77. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $120.30 and a 12-month high of $161.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $126.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.30. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $553.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.120 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.370-8.690 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.45%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Amber Fairbanks sold 711 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $88,683.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,667.83. This trade represents a 13.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,039 shares of company stock valued at $129,594 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobam bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,100.0% during the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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