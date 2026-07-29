Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.32 EPS

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.32, Zacks reports. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 17.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.410-8.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 2.040-2.160 EPS.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of MAA traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.49. 1,356,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,724. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $120.30 and a 52-week high of $151.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Mid-America Apartment Communities's payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 40.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company's stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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