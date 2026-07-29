Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 8.410-8.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.49. 1,239,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,865. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $1.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.410-8.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara D. Fischer acquired 1,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,597,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 621.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,081 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $168,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,129.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,065 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $102,525,000 after acquiring an additional 715,209 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,105,000 after acquiring an additional 474,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,314,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

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