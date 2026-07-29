Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.040-2.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.410-8.650 EPS.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a "sector underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,356,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,724. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $120.30 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72. The firm's 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $131.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $1.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 6.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.410-8.650 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.040-2.160 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities's dividend payout ratio is presently 185.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.55 per share, with a total value of $141,405.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $141,405. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,119,375 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,134,520,000 after acquiring an additional 125,130 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,880,048 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $538,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,966 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,154,600 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $299,295,000 after buying an additional 134,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,145,203 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $299,749,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,030,848 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $282,105,000 after acquiring an additional 474,989 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc NYSE: MAA is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA's portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Further Reading

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