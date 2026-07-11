Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.81 and traded as high as $34.69. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 112,834 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $37.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Performance

The business's fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average is $32.81. The firm has a market cap of $877.52 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 13.95%.The company had revenue of $64.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 million. Analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 1,525 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $49,943.75. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 118,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,887,294. The trade was a 1.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,172 shares of company stock worth $72,485 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid Penn Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,361 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 55.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 57,505 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,877 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,696 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Hummelstown, Pennsylvania, serving as the parent of Mid Penn Bank. As a full-service financial institution, Mid Penn Bank operates a network of branches across central Pennsylvania, delivering retail and commercial banking services to individuals, families and businesses in its regional markets.

Through its banking subsidiary, the company offers a broad range of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

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