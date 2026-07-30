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MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
MidCap Financial Investment logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • MidCap Financial Investment is expected to report Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6, with analysts projecting earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $67.8 million. An earnings call is scheduled for August 11 at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The company’s previous quarter earnings of $0.38 per share exceeded analyst expectations of $0.32, although reported revenue of negative $17.79 million fell short of the $74.62 million consensus estimate.
  • MFIC shares opened at $9.73, down 1.2%, while the company maintains a quarterly dividend of $0.31, equivalent to a 12.7% annualized yield. Analysts have an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of $11.46.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $67.7960 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 11, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.90%.The company had revenue of ($17.79) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.62 million. On average, analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MidCap Financial Investment Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ MFIC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MidCap Financial Investment has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $801.46 million, a P/E ratio of 243.31 and a beta of 0.60.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. MidCap Financial Investment's dividend payout ratio is currently 3,100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.46.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MFIC

Institutional Trading of MidCap Financial Investment

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 20,580.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,513 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in MidCap Financial Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.45% of the company's stock.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation NASDAQ: MFIC is a business development company that provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the United States. The firm specializes in direct lending and asset-based financing, offering a range of debt instruments designed to support working capital needs, equipment acquisitions, lease financing and corporate recapitalizations. Its focus on senior secured loans, unitranche structures and equipment financings positions it to serve clients in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, transportation and energy.

Through its lending platform, MidCap Financial Investment Corporation partners with privately held and sponsor-backed companies that typically generate annual revenues between $25 million and $500 million.

See Also

Earnings History for MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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