Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $80.6980 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.59 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Midland States Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ MSBI opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $636.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.66. The company's 50-day moving average price is $28.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. Midland States Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $31.74.

Midland States Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Midland States Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.47%.

Midland States Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 6th that permits the company to buyback $45.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSBI. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Midland States Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Midland States Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Midland States Bancorp

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, Director Travis Franklin acquired 9,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.49 per share, for a total transaction of $249,006.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,006. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,385 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company's stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, that oversees Midland States Bank, a community-focused financial institution. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services designed to meet the needs of individuals, small and mid-sized businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Its branch network spans key markets in Illinois, Missouri and Florida, where it emphasizes relationship-driven banking and local decision-making.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts, business and commercial lending, treasury and cash management services, mortgage financing and home equity products.

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