Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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MIST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.25.

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Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.30 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Milestone Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Joseph Oliveto sold 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total transaction of $82,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 446,244 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,008,511.44. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 5.03% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Milestone Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIST. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases. The company's research emphasizes both biologic and small-molecule approaches designed to improve mucociliary clearance, reduce airway inflammation and address chronic and refractory cough. Milestone's pipeline targets key underserved conditions such as cystic fibrosis, primary ciliary dyskinesia and severe asthma.

Milestone's lead product candidates are delivered through inhalation or systemic administration, reflecting the company's commitment to optimizing therapeutic delivery directly to the lungs.

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